Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) receives the Order of Friendship of the People's Republic of China from Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcoming ceremony in Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) stands next to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives for a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian province, Sept. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG / POOL

China's president will travel to Russia on Tuesday for the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, which will give him an opportunity to meet with Russia's leader and his top international ally, amid ongoing tensions with the United States.

This is the first time a Chinese leader will be attending the forum. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa will also participate.