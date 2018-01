China's President Xi Jinping waits to meet with Hong Kong's chief executive Leung Chun-ying at a hotel in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE /DALE DE LA REY / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House following a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Jan. 15, 2018. EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The Presidents of China and the United States on Tuesday discussed the diplomatic progress on the Korean peninsula and their differences over trade, in a phone conversation, official Chinese media reported.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump exchanged their views about the recent improvement in the diplomatic situation on the Korean peninsula and pledged to strengthen cooperation and communication.