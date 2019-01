US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media during a press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Nov 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) review soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov 9, 2017 (reissued Dec 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The president of China and his United States counterpart on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, state media reported.

China's Xi Jinping said China-US relations were currently at an "important stage" in his message to Donald Trump, and added that historically cooperation has proved to be the best choice for both sides, according to state news agency Xinhua.