US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 201. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a press conference at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The presidents of China and the United States held a telephone conversation about the ongoing tariff dispute between the two powers ahead of the G20 meeting to be held later this month, Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday.

According to Xinhua, it was US President Donald Trump who asked to speak with China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday night to convey his hopes of having in-depth discussions on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest and to express that his country valued economic and trade cooperation with China.