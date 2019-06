Leaders of the G20 Summit pose for the family photo on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN / POOL

Japanese Prime Mnister Shinzo Abe delivers an opening speech next to US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a side-event on digital economy on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The leaders of G20 countries and invited dignitaries on Friday kicked off the two-day group summit in the Japanese city of Osaka to discuss the new global economic challenges and environmental commitments.

Discussions at the summit began with the first meeting focused on digital economy, set to be followed by the first session of formal discussions between the leaders at a convention center in Osaka Bay area.