A picture released by the Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech during the opening of Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Boao, Hainan province, China, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/LI XUEREN EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of China on Tuesday urged Taiwan to accept Beijing's proposal on bilateral relations and stressed that economic cooperation would benefit both sides, Chinese state media reported.

Xi Jinping met a Taiwanese delegation headed by former president Vincent Siew at the Boao Forum on Tuesday and asked the island's business and financial community to reject independence and "firmly" adhere to the so-called 1992 Consensus, adhering to the "One China principle", which the current Taiwanese government does not recognize.