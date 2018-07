Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-R) and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (L) arrive for the 8th Ministerial Meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) Beijing, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad al-Maliki (C) is seen in discussion with aides prior to a session of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) Beijing, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his speech during the 8th Ministerial Meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) Beijing, China, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese president urged countries in the Middle East to remove barriers to peace through negotiations and dialogue, while addressing representatives from 21 Arab nations at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

In his opening address Xi Jinping had stressed that cooperation between China and Arab countries had intensified in the past four years and reiterated that China was willing to play a major role in promoting regional peace and stability.