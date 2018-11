President of China Xi Jinping reacts during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 17 November 2018. The 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit brings together world leaders from its 21 Pacific Rim member nations and is being hosted for the first time by Papua New Guinea on 17 and 18 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL /POOL

China's President said Saturday that the world needs common rules of global governance that do not respond to "selfish agendas" and warned that a trade war will have no winners.

"History has shown that in confrontations, whether in the form of a cold war, a hot war or a commercial war, there are never winners," Xi Jinping said in a speech at the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea.