Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) arrives for a meeting held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese president said his country will not be dictated to during a speech Tuesday commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's economic revolution.

At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi Jinping delivered an address praising China's economic achievements and its autonomy amid a trade dispute with the United States and a sputtering economy.