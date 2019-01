The new FlexPai bendable phone by Royole is on display on the opening day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

A woman passes by a logo of Chinese mobile phone product manufacturer Xiaomi at Xiaomi's headquarters in Beijing, China, Feb. 12, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi announced Wednesday that it has created the world's first double-folding smartphone.

The company's president and co-founder Lin Bin posted a video of the device, that can be used as a mobile phone as well as a tablet, on his Weibo (Chinese Twitter) account.