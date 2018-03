Lei Jun, CEO of Chinese mobile internet company Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., introduces the new smartphone 'Xiaomi Max' at the Xiaomi product launch ceremony in Beijing, China, May 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A visitor takes a photo of the new smartphone 'Xiaomi Max' on show after the Xiaomi product launch ceremony in Beijing, China, May 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Visitors experience the new smartphone 'Xiaomi Max' on show after the Xiaomi product launch ceremony in Beijing, China, May 10, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is mulling a double public listing in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and mainland China after Chinese authorities advised them to go public within the country, and not abroad, sources close to the company said Thursday.

However, the sources, quoted in a report supplied to EFE by Dow Jones, say that the company's plans to make an Initial Public Offering in both Hong Kong and any of the two Chinese exchanges - Shanghai or Shenzhen - could change any time.