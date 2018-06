An electronic board displays companies stock information in the trading hall of the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A mobile phone made by Xiaomi is displayed in the venue where the mobile phone maker is holding a press conference in Hong Kong, China, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Technology firm Xiaomi has opted to be listed only in Hong Kong for now and scrapped its application to the Shanghai stock exchange, China's stock exchange regulator announced Tuesday.

Apart from Hong Kong, Xiaomi had planned to offer at least 50 percent of its shares in the Shanghai stock exchange through Chinese Depositary Receipts (CDR), EFE Dow Jones had reported last week.