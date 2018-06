A mobile phone made by Xiaomi is displayed in the venue where the mobile phone maker is holding a press conference in Hong Kong, China, May 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to debut at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9 with a total of 2.2 billion shares, making it the largest initial public offering in the world in two years, the company announced Saturday.

Xiaomi expects to raise $6.1 billion by selling shares, almost 4 billion less than expected, with the price of per share ranging between $2.20 and $2.80.