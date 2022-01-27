A 28 November 2021 photo in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, of Xiomara Castro, a former first lady who that day became the first woman to be elected president of that impoverished Central American nation. She will be sworn in as Honduras' first female head of state on 27 January 2021. EFE/Humberto Espinoza

Xiomara Castro is set to make history on Thursday when she is sworn in as the first female president of Honduras, a country where male chauvinist attitudes and violent crimes targeting women are commonplace.

The victory of the candidate of the left-wing Liberty and Refoundation Party in the Nov. 28, 2021, balloting was a milestone in terms of the influence women are exercising in different social and political aspects, the head of the National Human Rights Commission of Honduras (ombudsman's office), Blanca Izaguirre, told Efe.