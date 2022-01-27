Xiomara Castro is set to make history on Thursday when she is sworn in as the first female president of Honduras, a country where male chauvinist attitudes and violent crimes targeting women are commonplace.
The victory of the candidate of the left-wing Liberty and Refoundation Party in the Nov. 28, 2021, balloting was a milestone in terms of the influence women are exercising in different social and political aspects, the head of the National Human Rights Commission of Honduras (ombudsman's office), Blanca Izaguirre, told Efe.