Xu Zhangrun, an outspoken critic of President Xi Jinping and professor of law at Tsinghua University, has been arrested by authorities in Beijing on Monday, according to sources close to the academic.
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus march past a banner depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping at their living squatter inside the Tiananmen Gate during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 25 May 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL
A man wearing protective face mask passes by a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping with the background of blue sky and white clouds in Beijing, China, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
