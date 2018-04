The Yahoo Japan logo is seen on a computer screen in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 24, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The Japanese branch of Yahoo on Friday announced it would buy a 40 percent stake in local cryptocurrency exchange Bitarg, with the restructured business expected to start operations in the autumn of 2018, according to a Yahoo statement.

The internet service provider will make the investment through its Japanese subsidiary Z Corporation, marking its entry into blockchain technology and cryptocurrency exchanges.