A composite image shows Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) outside the Insein township court in Yangon, Myanmar, Sep. 03, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

The High Court of Yangon Friday rejected an appeal by two Reuters journalists, who were sentenced to seven years in jail on charges of violating the country's Official Secrets Act.

The judge rejected the appeal saying that the defense team could not present sufficient evidence to prove the innocence of the two.