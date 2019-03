Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi greets her supporters after the meeting with government officials and people in Bago township, Bago Division, Myanmar, Mar.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Voters in Yangon, Myanmar's former capital and most populated city, cast their ballots on Sunday for the first directly-elected municipal administration of the city.

The municipal government of the city with five million habitants is being elected by universal suffrage, or the right of almost all adults to vote, for the first time in Myanmar's history.