Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) greets the Metropolitan Epifaniy, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, during the ceremony of his enthronization in the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, 03 February 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A former Ukrainian president said Wednesday that the current head of state could only win next month's election if it were rigged.

Viktor Yanukovich made his comments to journalists in the Russian capital Moscow during his first speech of this nature since he fled Ukraine back in Feb. 2014 following his ousting on the back of popular uprisings known as the Euromaidan movement, which was named after a square in Kiev where mass protests were staged.