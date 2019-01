Police use tear gas and charge against yellow vest protesters on Jan. 5, 2019, to make them turn back as they try to cross a footbridge over the Seine EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

Thousands of yellow vest protesters in Paris take part on Jan. 5, 2019, in a demonstration for the eighth Saturday running, marked by violent clashes between a minority of the participants and the police. EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

A policeman is seen next to a burning barricade in Toulouse, France, on Jan. 5, 2019, another example of the clashes between a yellow vest protesters and police taking place nationwide. EFE-EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Thousands of yellow vest protesters in Paris took part Saturday in a demonstration for the eighth Saturday running, with clashes between a minority of the participants and the police, while government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux had to be evacuated from his office which was under attack.

The first altercations broke out near police headquarters on the banks of the Seine soon after 2:00 pm, as the protest march got underway from City Hall to the National Assembly.