Protesters from the 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) movement take part in the 'Act IX' demonstration (the 9th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Bordeaux, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Riot police clash with 'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) protesters as they take part in the 'Act IX' demonstration (the 9th consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA/YOAN VALAT

Renewed clashes between French riot police and demonstrators aligned with the so-called yellow vests movement began Saturday with rock-throwing protesters being met with tear gas around Paris' downtown Arc de Triomphe as well as in the central city of Bourges and other locations including the southern cities of Nimes and Bordeaux, authorities said.

The clashes began to break out in Paris shortly after 14.30 local time (13.30 GMT) when some hooded men began throwing objects at the riot police, who responded with baton charges and tear gas.