Renewed clashes between French riot police and demonstrators aligned with the so-called yellow vests movement began Saturday with rock-throwing protesters being met with tear gas around Paris' downtown Arc de Triomphe as well as in the central city of Bourges and other locations including the southern cities of Nimes and Bordeaux, authorities said.
The clashes began to break out in Paris shortly after 14.30 local time (13.30 GMT) when some hooded men began throwing objects at the riot police, who responded with baton charges and tear gas.