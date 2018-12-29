Bikers wearing yellow vests, as a symbol of French driver's and citizen's, demonstrate on the highway of Montpellier, France, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO otesting across the nation over high fuel prices. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

The yellow vests protesters in France, in the seventh week of recurrent rallies, took to the streets on Saturday with a significantly reduced turnout, officials said.

Hundreds of demonstrators - dubbed the "gilets jaunes" or yellow vest movement owing to the high-visibility protective clothing worn by its adherents, who are protesting against the rise of fuel taxes and lower purchasing power of their wages - congregated on the Champs-Élysées in Paris whilst close to a thousand protested in the center of the south-western town of Marseilles for a seventh consecutive week of civil unrest in France.