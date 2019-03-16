Yellow vest protesters start leaving the Champs-Elysees in Paris this Saturday, March 16, 2019, during a new demonstration that from daybreak involved looting and destruction as a way to show that the movement remains strong despite government promises. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

Riot police run down the Champs-Elysees in Paris this Saturday, March 16, 2019, during a new demonstration of yellow vest protesters that from daybreak involved looting and destruction as a way to show that the movement remains strong despite government promises. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

Yellow vest protesters are seen on the Champs-Elysees in Paris this Saturday, March 16, 2019, during a new demonstration that from daybreak involved looting and destruction as a way to show that the movement remains strong despite government promises. EFE-EPA/Yoan Valat

Yellow vest protesters sent an ultimatum this Saturday to French President Emmanuel Macron with a new demonstration that from daybreak involved looting and destruction as a way to show that the movement remains strong despite government promises.

"After today, at least for me, there will be no more demonstrations. There will be real action. We've shown that we know how to protest, but it hasn't worked and we haven't been listened to," one of the movement's leaders, Eric Drouet, said on social media.