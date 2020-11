Handout photo provided by Visa shows the Visa Wall. EFE/VISA HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Handout photo provided by Visa shows the senior vice president for Products and Innovation in Latin America, Ruben Salazar Genovez (L), and the founder and executive director of YellowPepper, Serge Elkiner (R), pose in front of the Visa Wall.

The acquisition of YellowPepper, the first fintech in Latin America to become part of Visa, will strengthen the multinational technology company's capacity to integrate multiple payment systems into a "network of networks."

Ruben Salazar Genovez, Visa's Senior Vice President for Products and Innovation in Latin America, told Efe that the multinational was definitely committed to signing the agreement and all that was pending were routine procedures.