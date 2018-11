Yemeni children look on as another child gets vaccinated during a polio vaccination campaign at a health center in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A health worker administers a vaccination to a child during a polio vaccination campaign at a health center in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis wait to get their children vaccinated during a polio vaccination campaign at a health center in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A nationwide polio vaccination campaign began Tuesday in Yemen aiming to reach over 5 million children under the age of five, after over three years of war and a worsening humanitatian crisis has destroyed the Arab country's healthcare system.

The three-day immunization campaign, launched by Yemen's health authorities with the support of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) among others, began in the capital Sana'a as well as other provinces.