Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition gather near the outskirts of the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Sudanese forces fighting alongside the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen gather near the outskirts of the western port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemeni forces backed by Saudi Arabia and allied Arab militias on Wednesday launched a military offensive to regain control of a Red Sea port-city that acts as an entrance point for Houthi rebel supplies and humanitarian aid.

At least 10,000 soldiers from Yemen, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates took positions outside the city of Hudaydah before launching an assault on the airport, which is located in the southern outskirts of the settlement.