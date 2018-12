Yemeni pro-government forces take a position during clashes in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

The head of the United Nations on Thursday said Yemeni government representatives and Houthi insurgents had agreed to a ceasefire in the embattled city of Hodeida.

Antonio Guterres said it marked an important step in the ongoing peace negotiations between the warring parties currently taking place in Rimbo – located 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the north of the Swedish capital Stockholm.