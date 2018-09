Yemen Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani speaks during a press conference on the Geneva Consultations on Yemen at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations' special envoy for Yemen, speaks to the media about Geneva Consultations on Yemen during a press conference at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations' latest attempt to hold peace talks to end the war in Yemen broke down on Saturday, as the delegation from the Houthi rebel group that controls the capital Sana'a was unable to attend the conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The first Yemeni peace talks in two years were scheduled to begin Thursday, but UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths vowed diplomatic efforts would continue despite the talks' collapse.