Representatives of media gather as members of a Houthi delegation prepare to fly on a Kuwait-chartered plane accompanied by UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and Kuwaiti ambassador to Yemen Fahd Almeie to UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden, in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

An exterior view of Johannesberg Castle, in Rimbo, 50km north of Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 05, 2018, where peace talks on Yemen is expected to take place later in the week. EPA-EFE/SSTINA STJERNKVIST SWEDEN OUT

Peace consultations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebel leadership are set to begin near the Swedish capital, the British ambassador to Yemen announced Wednesday on a video blog posted to the ambassador's official twitter account.

Michael Aron, who is in the Scandinavian country and is set to attend the consultations, confirmed that the talks are to start Thursday at Johannesburg Castle, outside of Stockholm.