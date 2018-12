Supporters of the Houthi rebel movement hold weapons during a gathering to show support to the Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday accused pro-government forces of violating a United Nations-brokered ceasefire in the embattled port province of Hodeida.

The two warring parties agreed on the province-wide truce that came into effect at midnight, following a week of peace talks in Sweden that aimed at ending nearly four years of civil war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine.