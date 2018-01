Houthi fighters hold up weapons during a gathering to mobilize more fighters, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday claimed to have fired a ballistic missile that successfully struck the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported.

Saudi Arabian authorities had not confirmed any projectile was launched into Saudi territory.