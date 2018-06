A Yemeni health worker sprays disinfectant in a neighborhood amid fears of a new cholera outbreak in Sanaa, Yemen, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Precautionary measures were being undertaken in Yemen on Thursday as part of efforts to prevent the spread of cholera, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The World Health Organization has warned of an increased risk of cholera spreading across war-torn Yemen, which lacks sanitation and whose current rainy season was expected to last until August.