Dozens of Yemeni children gathered Sunday in the capital Sana'a to protest against airstrikes by the Saudi-led international coalition, which is believed to be behind the recent bombing of three buses that killed at least 51 people, mostly children.

On Thursday, an airstrike hit a bus carrying children on their way to an educational summer camp organized by the Ministry for Islamic Affairs near the northwestern city of Sa'ada, killing at least 40 minors.