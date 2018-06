A member of Yemeni government forces fires a heavy machine gun during an offensive against Houthi positions on the outskirts of the western port city of Hudaydah, Yemen, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemeni armed forces on Tuesday took back control of Hudaydah airport from Houthi rebels, the country's army said.

Troops loyal to the internationally-recognized government took back the airport in the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah with the help of the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition.