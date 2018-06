A member of Yemeni government forces fires a heavy machine gun during an offensive against Houthi positions on the outskirts of the western port city of Hudaydah, Yemen, June 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemeni forces backed by a Saudi-led air force coalition on Tuesday recaptured an airport that has exchanged hands several times in a violent battle to wrest control of a Red Sea port-city from Houthi insurgents, military officials said.

Abuzaraa al-Mahrabi, a commander for the army loyal to the internationally backed Yemeni government told SABA news agency that Houthi insurgents had relinquished control of the airport and fled north back into Hudaydah city.