Yemeni government forces patrol as smoke billows from an alleged Houthi position during battles between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels in the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NAJEEB ALMAHBOOBI

Yemeni governmental troops have wrested control of a strategic highway linking the capital of Sanaa with the city of Hodeidah from the Houthi rebels, state-run Yemeni television reported on Wednesday.

Yemeni troops backed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition are 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the western city of Hodeidah three months after launching an offensive to regain control over the city on the shore of the Red Sea.