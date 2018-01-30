An armed member of the separatist Southern Movement mans a heavy caliber machine gun outside a government building after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement patrol a street after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement patrol a street after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement patrol a street after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, on Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The internationally-recognized Yemeni prime minister and 13 ministers of his government are preparing to leave the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden and head westwards to a military base of the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition amid a separatist revolt, a government source told EFE on Tuesday.

This step comes after southern Yemeni separatists, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates, wrested control of much of the city from forces loyal to the Riyadh-exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, whose government had moved its base to Aden when the Houthi rebel insurgency took over the capital Sanaa.