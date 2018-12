Supporters of Houthi rebels raise their weapons during a gathering to mobilize more tribal fighters into the intensifying battlefront of Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The prime minister of Yemen on Wednesday urged the international community to oblige Houthi rebels to abide by the ceasefire agreement reached in Sweden.

Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was appointed as Yemeni Prime Minister since Oct. 18, 2018, met Wednesday with the United Kingdom ambassador to Yemen, Michael Aron, in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to the Saba news agency which is run by the internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.