Women and children wait to receive their families' free food rations from a local charity in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yahya Arhab

Yemeni pro-government militias, with the support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have intensified their attack against Al Hudaydah, a strategic port in western Yemen that is controlled by the Houthi rebels and that government forces have been seeking to recapture since June.

Local media outlets said Saturday that pro-government forces had launched an offensive in the north and west of Yemen, showing images of troops nearing eastern Al Hudaydah.