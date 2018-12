Supporters of the Houthi rebel movement hold weapons during a gathering to show support to the Houthi rebels, in Sanaa, Yemen, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday announced the start date for a ceasefire with the pro-government forces in the embattled port province of Hodeida.

Spokesman for the Houthi's military wing Brig. Gen. Yahya Saria said during a press conference in Sanaa that the province-wide truce would take effect on Tuesday, Dec. 18.