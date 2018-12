Supporters of Houthi rebels hold their weapons during a gathering to show support to the Houthi rebels in Sana’a, Yemen, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Insurgents in Yemen on Sunday claimed they had struck down a drone belonging to the Saudi-led Arab coalition in the war-torn country's northwest.

In an official statement, the spokesman for the rebel movement, Brig. Yahya Saree, said that the Houthi forces had fired a missile at the CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicle in the province of Saada.