Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack Friday on an oil facility near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's second city, that came less than a week after the group struck a refinery.

"Saudi Aramco's Bulk Plant in Jeddah was targeted with an act of aggression, the early indications of which suggest that it was targeted by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia," Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said in a statement.