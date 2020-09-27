A pro-Houthi Yemeni soldier keeps watch during a ceremony commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Houthis' takeover of northern Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The Yemeni government and the Iranian backed Shiite Houthi rebels have agreed to exchange over 1,000 prisoners, United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths announced on Sunday.