Abdul Qader Murtada (C) member of the Houthi delegation, looks on during a meeting with representatives of the government of Yemen, in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Hadi Haig, representative of the Government of Yemen, looks on during a meeting with members of the Houthi delegation, in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (L), and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer (2-R) smile during a meeting with members of the Houthi delegation and representatives of the government of Yemen in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (C-R), and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer (C-L) chat during a meeting with members of the Houthi delegation and representatives of the government of Yemen in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

The UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths looks on during a meeting with members of the Houthi delegation and representatives of the Government of Yemen in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Representatives of the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels Tuesday held a meeting in Jordan's capital for a second time in a bid to reach an agreement on a prisoner swap accepted by both sides at last Dec.'s talks in Sweden.

United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, gave a brief statement at the start of the three-day meeting, underscoring the significance of achieving progress in the prisoner swap in order to reach a political settlement in Yemen.