Former United States president Barack Obama on Wednesday encouraged young people protesting violence and racism in the country to follow through on demonstrations with practical solutions for change, saying "you have the power to make things better."

In a virtual town hall hosted by his Obama Foundation, the first African American president in the US (2009-2017) avoided criticizing President Donald Trump's management of the protests and instead focused on sending a message of hope to young people outraged by the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in recent years. EFE-EPA