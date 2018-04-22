19 young people from the Gaza Strip on Sunday continued to recover from having a limb amputated after being shot by Israeli forces during the mass protests that began Mar. 30 calling for Palestinians' right to return to their homeland.
Children as young as 11 years old have been shot by Israeli snipers near the Gaza border, sparking international condemnation and ending the dreams of a normal childhood for boys and girls such as Atta Allah al-Fayomi, 16, who said he had trained to become a professional soccer player.