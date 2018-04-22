Mohammed Al-Ajorri, a Palestinian refugee who lost his leg after a Gaza border protest, stands using crutches outside his family house in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Mohammed Al-Ajorri, a Palestinian refugee who lost his leg after a Gaza border protest, sits in his family house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Mohammed Al-Ajorri, a Palestinian refugee who lost his leg after a Gaza border protest, sits in his family house in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Mother of Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Dally, who lost his leg after a Gaza border protest, feeds him at family house in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

19 young people from the Gaza Strip on Sunday continued to recover from having a limb amputated after being shot by Israeli forces during the mass protests that began Mar. 30 calling for Palestinians' right to return to their homeland.

Children as young as 11 years old have been shot by Israeli snipers near the Gaza border, sparking international condemnation and ending the dreams of a normal childhood for boys and girls such as Atta Allah al-Fayomi, 16, who said he had trained to become a professional soccer player.