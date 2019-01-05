Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Guaido, 35, of the Voluntad Popular party, is seen at the session of the Venezuelan National Assembly on Jan. 5, 2019, where he was unanimously designated to be the legislature's new president for the year of sessions now beginning. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Guaido (c.), 35, of the Voluntad Popular party, is seen at the session of the Venezuelan National Assembly on Jan. 5, 2019, where he was unanimously designated to be the legislature's new president for the year of sessions now beginning. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan lawmaker Juan Guaido, 35, of the Voluntad Popular party, is seen at the session of the Venezuelan National Assembly on Jan. 5, 2019, where he was unanimously designated to be the legislature's new president for the year of sessions now beginning. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan National Assembly, with its strong opposition majority, unanimously designated Saturday the young lawmaker Juan Guaido of the Voluntad Popular (VP) party as its new president for the year of sessions now beginning.

The anti-Chavista faction had already let it be known that Guaido, an engineer age 35, would be sworn in as leader of the legislature in fulfillment of the opposition's governability accord, according to which the leadership this year goes to the head of the VP, a party founded by imprisoned opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.