The Venezuelan National Assembly, with its strong opposition majority, unanimously designated Saturday the young lawmaker Juan Guaido of the Voluntad Popular (VP) party as its new president for the year of sessions now beginning.
The anti-Chavista faction had already let it be known that Guaido, an engineer age 35, would be sworn in as leader of the legislature in fulfillment of the opposition's governability accord, according to which the leadership this year goes to the head of the VP, a party founded by imprisoned opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.