An Afghan woman takes a poster of Afghan journalist Saleha Soadat, candidate for the parliamentary election poses for a photograph in an internal displaced camp in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Afghan journalist Samiullah Mahdi, 34, candidate for the parliamentary election talks among his supporters during his electoral campaign in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

As preparations continued in Afghanistan on Friday, a week ahead of the country's much-awaited general elections, the list of candidates, dominated by young, educated Afghans, signaled an undercurrent of change.

Out of the over 2,500 candidates, who are contesting in 249 seats of the Lower House of the parliament or Wolesi Jirga, 60% are young professionals, in their late twenties and early thirties, including journalists, businessmen, sportsmen, educators and government workers.