Young Americas Business Trust (YABT) chief Valerie Lorena (l) delivers a speech next to deputy coordinator for the Summit of the Americas in Peru Javier Yepez (r) during the inauguration of the Youth Forum ahead of the eighth Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

The president of San Ignacio de Loyola University, Raul Diez Canseco, delivers a speech during the inauguration of the Youth Forum ahead of the eighth Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Some 200 young people from across the Western Hemisphere on Wednesday began debating their proposals for fighting corruption ahead of the eighth edition of the Summit of the Americas (SOA), which begins here in two days.

The fifth Youth Forum, organized by the Young Americas Business Trust (YABT), in cooperation with the Organization of American States (OAS), kicked off the first of two debate sessions, out of which will emerge a declaration to be presented to the 34 governments participating in the Summit.