Limon Hossain, a victim of law enforcement, poses for a photograph at the house of a supporter in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr. 7, 2018 (issued on Apr. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

(FILE) Members of the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard as part of the security sweeps at the martyrs monument Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Limon Hossain was Monday finalising preparations ahead of beginning his career as a lawyer, an occupation that wasn't part of his original life plan and which was the result of a dramatic turn of events.

The 22-year-old Bangladeshi man aspired to work in a bank when he was younger but an unfortunate incident involving the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite police force of Bangladesh, changed his life forever, turning him into a symbol of opposition to impunity.